Casinos said to be preparing to join non-mandatory fund    

Macau’s Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System has received a total of 15,215 applications from individuals for the Provident Fund Scheme. Iong Kong Lo, President of the Administrative Committee of the FSS reported this yesterday. The system, which commenced on January 1 this year, has received 50 applications from companies (Joint Provident Fund Scheme). None of the applications to join the scheme were made by a gaming operator, according to Iong. He also claimed that the Social Security Fund (FSS) been in continuous contact with gaming operators, with FSS aware that gaming operators are carrying out works in relation to joining the scheme.

Health Bureau says appetite suppressant is dangerous

The Health Bureau (SSM) has issued a statement warning the public about consuming a potentially dangerous appetite suppressant known as “Sparkle Twins.” The statement comes after the Bureau received information from its Hong Kong counterparts that the product contains a substance known as “sibutramine.” According to studies performed in several countries and regions around the world, this substance can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. The SSM also added that the importation of the product into Macau had never been authorized due to these known side effects. The bureau has called on residents not to consume this product and if they have it in their possession, to deliver it to the health authorities.

