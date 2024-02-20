Catholic procession marks start of Lent

The annual event of a statue of Jesus Christ being carried across Macau’s historic heart to mark Lent, a period of 40 days that leads up to Easter, took place last weekend. Flanked by clergymen in purple robes and crowds of spectators, the Procession of the Passion of Our Lord, Jesus Christ saw the statue transported from St. Augustine’s Church to the city’s cathedral for an overnight vigil. On Sunday, the procession returned to St. Augustine’s, with worshippers pausing regularly to mark the 14 Stations of the Cross – a series of tableaux depicting Jesus’ suffering on his way to crucifixion.

