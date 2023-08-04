CC increases the number of goods subjected to regular price inspection by 25%

The Consumer Council (CC) has increased by 25% the list of products subjected to regular price inspections in local supermarkets, according to the CC’s own report.

The measure aims to increase price transparency and provide consumers with information on goods’ prices so they can make informed buying decisions.

From this month, the number of goods to be subject to weekly price investigations in supermarkets increased to 500 in 14 categories.

Additionally, to help consumers compare prices, the CC has improved its “Macao Price Information Platform” mobile application. Consumers can use the app to verify current prices and where to find them at a better price among a network of 103 supermarkets in the survey’s scope.

The CC also noted that, considering the population’s purchasing habits, it has been adjusting some of the products in scope and has added 10 products for closer supervision.

In the first half of this year, the CC added the price of refrigerated chickens, pre-packed eggs and food and drinks in F&B establishments.

CC’s price investigation reflects the price variation of the same product between different commercial establishments, to help consumers make a price comparison to better save on expenses in their daily lives.