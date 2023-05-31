CE: 2024 budget no larger than this year’s

As Macau is still in recovery following nearly three years of economic downturn, the Chief Executive has issued an order that all government departments and agencies must carefully evaluate the necessity and rationality of various budgetary expenditures when preparing budget proposals for 2024. According to the dispatch, the budget amount should not exceed the current year budget. The instructions also state that the headcount in each department should not exceed the approved benchmarks. The order stipulates that all departments should submit budget proposals for next year to the Chief Executive before October 9.

