Lawmakers commit to promoting national policies

Members of Macau and Hong Kong’s top legislative and political advisory bodies pledged yesterday to actively promote the latest national development directions and policies outlined in this year’s two sessions to local communities in both Special Administrative Regions (SARs). Their goal is to strengthen the role of both regions in the nation’s strategic development plan.

The two sessions concluded with the National People’s Congress (NPC) holding its closing meeting after the conclusion of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The NPC, which includes nearly 3,000 deputies from across the country, approved key documents during this session, such as the Government Work Report, the central and local budgets for 2024, and the draft 2025 budget.

They also reviewed reports from the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

After the closing meeting, Chui Sai Peng, a Macau NPC deputy, noted that the central authorities had addressed Macau deputies’ suggestions.

He promised to share the nation’s economic and social accomplishments with Macau society to reinforce confidence in high-quality development.

Chui has also called for enhanced integration between Macau and the Hengqin cooperation zone to support the region’s economic diversification efforts.

“The Hengqin policy framework has clear development goals, but further implementation is needed,” he said, as cited in a China Daily report.

The development roadmap for Hengqin through 2035 consists of three phases, with the first phase (2021-2024) focusing on establishing a framework for integrated development between Macau and Hengqin.

In 2024, Hengqin’s gross domestic product exceeded 53.8 billion yuan, reflecting a 5.3% year-on-year increase. The zone currently hosts approximately 6,600 Macau enterprises.

Further, lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng, a member of the CPPCC National Committee from the SAR, echoed the Government Work Report’s focus on people-centered macro policies.

She emphasized the importance of implementing measures that create jobs, ease financial burdens, and stimulate consumer spending through increased resource allocation.

Wong also expressed optimism that the city’s upcoming policy address, currently being prepared by the new administration under Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, will align with the key priorities outlined in the national two sessions.