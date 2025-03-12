DSAL investigates dismissed workers’ complaints as Melco affirms compliance with laws

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has launched an investigation following complaints from dismissed workers who allege unfair terminations at a major gaming operator.

The case was recently raised by lawmaker Ron Lam, followed by the submission of a letter by the allegedly dismissed workers to the government earlier this week.

In a reply to the Times, DSAL confirmed that it has opened a case and is actively following up.

“As a functional department for labor inspection, the bureau will follow up and investigate any complaints lodged by employees in accordance with its terms of reference to protect the legitimate rights and interests of employees,” the bureau stated.

Meanwhile, Melco Resorts & Entertainment emphasized its compliance with Macau SAR laws. “We are aware of the recent reports and have been actively cooperating with the authorities in the ongoing inquiries,” a company spokesperson told the Times.

Melco affirmed that the terminations were carried out lawfully and based on objective, legitimate reasons.

“The company strictly adheres to Macau SAR laws and regulations and upholds the principles of fairness and impartiality in all personnel matters,” the statement continued.

“The company is committed to maintaining a fair workplace and protecting the lawful rights of all colleagues,” it added.

Last week, the lawmaker revealed that several employees from various departments of a gaming operator were abruptly dismissed on February 28 without prior notice, explanation, or job transfer options.

He described the layoffs as “unjustified” and criticized the company for failing to uphold its corporate social responsibility and commitment to local employment.

Lam also noted industry speculation that the government had tacitly approved layoffs by gaming operators, with only one major company yet to implement such measures.