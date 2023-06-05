CE expresses congratulations on the return of Shenzhou 15 spacecraft

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has expressed his congratulations in a letter to mark the return of the Central People’s Government Shenzhou 15 spacecraft to Earth, the government has disclosed in a statement.

Highlighting his happiness, the head of the government expressed his “warm congratulations on the complete success of this manned flight mission.” He also conveyed his respect and well wishes to the entire team on this mission, particularly mentioning the three astronauts, whom he described as “heroes.”

Ho emphasized that “the crew of Shenzhou 15 completed the last flight mission in the construction stage of our country’s manned space station, laying a good foundation for our country’s space station to enter the application and development stage, and also marking a new peak for our country’s space industry and manned space project.”

He recapped that Shenzhou 15 was launched on Nov. 29 last year. It later connected with the Shenzhou 14 spacecraft, completed a shift rotation and started a six-month space mission.

Ho noted that, in addition to the successful completion of 4 out-of-vehicle missions, the crew of Shenzhou 15 also carried out multiple-load out-of-vehicle missions, eight instances of human factors engineering technology research, 28 aerospace medical experiments, as well as 38 space science experiments or tests, covering life ecology, material science, fluid mechanics, and so on.

“Very valuable experimental data were obtained, which once again showed the rapid development of our country’s aerospace technology,” Ho wrote. AL