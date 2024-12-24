CE: Government’s foremost task is to uphold Xi’s speeches

The Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, has said that studying, upholding, and implementing the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s speeches during his visit is the foremost task for all sectors in Macau and the administration team.

Sam was speaking during a government symposium Saturday (Dec. 21) about studying, promoting, and implementing President Xi’s speeches.

At the same opportunity, the CE said this is the government’s most important political mission now and in the future.

“President Xi’s insightful and profound remarks during his visit to Macau have set the direction for the future development,” Sam said.

The symposium, held at the China–Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, was attended by about 650 participants.

These included the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Edmund Ho; director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Zheng Xincong; former Chief Executives, Chui Sai On and Ho Iat Seng; Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Liu Xianfa; Commander of the Macao Garrison of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Yu Changjiang; and personnel from the representative offices of the Central government in Macau, persons-in-charge of the executive, legislative, and judicial authorities of the MSAR Government, and members of various sectors in Macau.

During the symposium, the CE said, regarding Xi’s speeches, the government will seize opportunities, reform with determination, and fulfill its responsibilities to better leverage the institutional advantages of ‘One country, two systems.’

Sam reviewed President Xi’s speeches, noting they were connected to history, the present reality, and the future, scientifically addressing major theoretical and practical issues.

First, to fulfill the mission of safeguarding national security with a stronger sense of responsibility, to be well prepared and equipped for adverse situations, and to make the best effort to safeguard against all kinds of risk, thereby maintaining prosperity and stability.

Second, the government will enhance its administrative effectiveness by deepening reform and innovation.

Third, the government will adhere to the principle of putting people first and make every effort to improve people’s livelihoods.

Fourth, the government will more diligently promote appropriate economic diversification.

Fifth, the government will take a more proactive approach to facilitate overall national development.

Sixth, the government will focus on youth work.

Also speaking at the symposium, Director Zheng shared his six learning experiences on studying, promoting, and implementing the spirit of President Xi’s speeches.

He hoped all sectors in Macau could treat studying, promoting, and implementing the spirit of President Xi’s series of speeches as their long-term commitment, integrate them into real life and deepen and broaden the interpretation and promotion.