CE reiterates further promotion of market integration within GBA

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng reiterated the importance of actively promoting construction efforts within the Greater Bay Area and enhancing market integration within the area.

Speaking at the recent Spring Banquet of Guangdong Province 2024, Ho called for the joint participation of enterprises from Guangdong and Macau to foster international economic cooperation and competition.

Ho pledged that further efforts would be made to advance the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

He also stressed the importance and significance of furthering Guangdong-Macau cooperation across a broader range of fields.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive and the Governor of Guangdong Province, Wang Weizhong,

said in his speech that throughout 2023, Guangdong and Macau had worked “together in unity, jointly promoting exchanges and cooperation in various fields.”

“The development and opening-up of Hengqin accelerated, and the construction of the Greater Bay Area showed new vitality and a new outlook,” he said. Staff Reporter