CE says gov’t must insist on economic diversification shift

The Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, has said the government must continue efforts to diversify the local economy and reduce dependence on a single industry.

Such statements were made during a media briefing following the reception marking the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) on Dec. 20.

Sam said that during his recent duty visit to Beijing, President Xi Jinping fully affirmed the government’s work, particularly recognizing its efforts to promote appropriate economic diversification, and stated that the government would continue implementing practical policies and measures tailored to local circumstances to advance this diversification.

In view of the economic structure and the complex domestic and external challenges it faces, the CE said that promoting appropriate economic diversification meets Macau’s developmental needs and reflects the central authorities’ sound macro-level judgment.

According to the CE, the government is currently focusing on advancing four major projects to drive broader socioeconomic benefits, expressing hope that society would build a consensus on them, and that Macau would work in concert with other cities within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, as well as with the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, to promote appropriate economic diversification.

In response to questions from reporters regarding the detailed draft layout plan for the Cooperation Zone, Sam noted that the proposal included routes connecting Macau and Hengqin – including four transport corridors, one pier, and one “smart port” – which were still in the planning and research phase.

Meanwhile, the CE said Macau is formulating its own development plans in line with local conditions, with infrastructure projects progressing smoothly and in an orderly manner.

Southbound travel study

Responding to the implementation in Hong Kong of the “Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles” policy, Sam said that the MSAR would study the feasibility of introducing a similar scheme, based on local road traffic conditions.

Regarding the “Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles” scheme, Sam noted that the policy has been well-received since its launch and that the daily quota is set at 2,000 vehicles. Following consultations between the authorities in the MSAR and Guangdong Province, the booking window for the scheme was extended to maximize use of the vehicle trip quota.

Currently, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) checkpoint has 18 inbound lanes into Zhuhai and 11 outbound lanes. On average, more than 12,000 vehicles crossed the checkpoint daily in 2025, indicating strong community demand.

Sam promised to continue communicating with Guangdong and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to refine and optimize the scheme and to jointly utilize the HKZMB port facilities to expand residents’ access to leisure and living space on the Chinese mainland.

Satellite casinos

closure smoothly

enforced

According to the CE, the government has been monitoring the closure of satellite casinos, particularly the employment status of affected staff.

He noted that the government had established an interdepartmental coordination group to oversee the closure operations and that the overall process has been running smoothly.

He added that, to date, nearly 3,500 employees have successfully transitioned to new positions, with no complaints received.

At the same event, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai, said the government was closely monitoring the impact of the closure of satellite casino operations on surrounding commercial districts and was actively studying and implementing measures to improve the business environment and draw foot traffic to those areas.

Tai said the government has rolled out measures to improve the business environment and boost visitor traffic to the affected areas of the city. Some of these initiatives have already been implemented, such as enhancing connectivity between NAPE and ZAPE, upgrading infrastructure, and widening pedestrian crossings.

Additionally, relevant authorities have issued operating licenses permitting restaurants in the district to set up al fresco dining areas, a move that has received positive feedback.

Tai noted that the government will continue to monitor changes in the business environment faced by local merchants and, through interdepartmental collaboration, will continue to enhance and support a favorable business climate.

