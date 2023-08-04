CE to attend AL next week closing the legislative year with Q&A with lawmakers

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, will attend a plenary session scheduled for Aug. 11 at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

The session will be the last plenary of the current legislative year, which draws to a close on Aug. 15, returning only in October, after the legislative holidays.

It is expected that the lawmakers will come up with proposals and topics related to the policy address for 2024, which the CE will present as usual in mid-November this year.

The increase of civil servants’ salaries and the resumption of other financial benefits to the population, such as the 7,000 patacas that the government used to transfer annually into the Central Provident Fund accounts of older permanent residents, are topics likely to be discussed.

The last time the government made such a transfer of funds was in 2019 as the CE reaffirmed that such a special contribution is legally attached to the surplus of the government’s general account, which has been recording a deficit since 2020 as result of the restrictions to the entry of visitors related to the Covid-19 pandemic. RM