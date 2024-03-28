CE to attend AL plenary Apr. 16

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly (AL) on April 16 to answer Legislative Assembly members’ questions on Government policy and social issues. The CE attends question-and-answer sessions at the AL in order to “enhance communication with AL members, optimise administrative transparency, and update the public with the progress of Government work.” The session will start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster TDM.

