Center records increased calls for help due to gambling

Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Center has reported an increase in requests for help due to gambling. From January to September this year, there were approximately 2,200 cases, an increase of 10% to 15% compared with the same period during the pandemic. The center said that half of the more than 2,000 requests for help involved Macau or mainland residents. The center attributed the increase to the government’s promotion of responsible gambling.

