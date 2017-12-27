Centro Comercial Teatro Capitol to open in January

The Centro Comercial Teatro Capitol is ready to open to the public, starting from January 2018, according to media reports.

However, the cultural and recreational industry is the only sector that will be allowed to use the theater once it is reopened.

The theater is currently under refurbishment, with more than 90 percent of the refurbishment process complete.

Kuan Vai Lam, chairman of the board of the company which owns most of the shares of the theater, told TDM that the theater’s refurbishment cost somewhere around MOP15 million.

In the beginning, the theater will be open exclusively to cultural and recreational groups in order to give space to different types of cultural and art events.

The theater has a capacity of 300 seats.

Earlier, during an experimental operation period, 50 organizations visited the theater and put forward their suggestions to the theater management. Their suggestions, among others, were to establish rest lounges and audio rooms.

Currently, according to Kuan, the theater’s owners have not decided on the prices of admission. The theater will be run on a non-profit model and will charge visitors for management and electricity fees.

“We have built a big stage which can be used for dancing, singing and for Cantonese opera,” Kuan said.

“I hope that we can build the third floor into a cultural and recreational space to introduce Macau films. […] Groups can also use it for exhibitions or seminars.”

