CESL Asia celebrates 35th anniversary

Local company CESL Asia, Investments & Services Ltd is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The company has an established business presence in Macau and Portugal in fields such as facilities management, architecture, engineering, agriculture, agri-foods, and renewable energy. As part of the celebration, several experts were invited to share insights on “The Platform to a Sustainable and Diversified Economy,” CESL Asia’s roadmap for regenerative agriculture and sustainable food production in Portugal, the management of energy-efficient utilities in the mainland, and intelligent technologies for decarbonization of Macau and the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Among the speakers were the president and CEO of the company, António Trindade, the co-president Dominic Sio, and the COO, executive director Energy and Technical Assets, Roland Schoorl.

Also included in the panel of participant guests was Bruno de Pellegars, senior vice-president of EREN group, a Luxemburg-based company dedicated to carbon-neutral strategies and resources dedicated to renewable energy production, energy conservationand energy storage.

The company specializes in the use of hydrogen, thermal energy, nuclear, biomass, and water treatment.

Xiu Jiashuo and Teresa Moreira were also part of the same panel.

Before the talk, there was a signing ceremony between CESL Asia and EREN group, represented by de Pellegars, on the start of a cooperation between the two companies on decarbonization technologies for the GBA.