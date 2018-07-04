Chief Executive continues visit to Guangdong

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, will continue leading a delegation representing the Macau government on a series of visits to Zhaoqin, Foshan, Huizhou and Dongguan from July 9 to 11. During the visit, the delegation will meet with leaders of those cities to exchange views on the path of development for the Greater Bay Area, and pay site visits to industrial development projects. Between June 21 and 22, Chui visited Zhuhai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and visited Zhongshan and Jiangmen on 25 June. The delegation which the Chief Executive is leading to Zhongshan and Jiangmen includes the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan.

AACM divulges stories of aviation professionals

The Civil Aviation Authority of Macau (AACM) will launch the “Youth Project – Interviews with aviation professionals” program starting from July and concluding in January next year. The event will share interviews with different industry professionals who will talk about their personal experiences and give advice to young people. A total of 27 professionals, representing seven organizations, will participate in this project and tell their stories, which will be categorized into nine chapters. The AACM will publish one story every week on Wednesdays, starting from today.

