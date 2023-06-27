China issues priority list for pilot free trade zones

The Ministry of Commerce has issued a priority list for pilot free trade zones (FTZs) during the 2023-2025 period as the country marks the 10th anniversary of its pilot FTZ construction. The country’s FTZs will push forward 164 priorities from 2023 to 2025, including major institutional innovation, key industries, platform construction, as well as major projects and activities, according to the ministry. The list will support the pilot FTZ in Guangdong to deepen its cooperation with Hong Kong and Macau in fields including trade, investment, finance, legal services, and mutual recognition of professional qualifications, said the commerce ministry.

Related