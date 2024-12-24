China says US is ‘playing with fire’ after latest military aid for Taiwan

The Chinese government protested Sunday the latest American announcements of military sales and assistance to Taiwan, warning the United States that it is “playing with fire.”

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Saturday the provision of up to $571 million in Defense Department material and services and in military education and training for self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory and says must come under its control. Separately, the Defense Department said Friday that $295 million in military sales had been approved.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement urged the U.S. to stop arming Taiwan and stop what it called “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

U.S. military sales and assistance aim to help Taiwan defend itself and deter China from launching an attack.

The $571 million in military assistance comes on top of Biden’s authorization of $567 million for the same purposes in late September. The military sales include $265 million for about 300 tactical radio systems and $30 million for 16 gun mounts.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the approval of the two sales, saying in a post on X that it reaffirmed the U.S. government’s “commitment to our defense.”

In October, the U.S. approved $2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including the first-time delivery of an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system, also drawing China’s criticism while Beijing has responded with war drills around Taiwan.

Taiwan earlier this month demanded that China end its ongoing military activity in nearby waters, which it said undermed peace and stability and disrupted international shipping and trade.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said he would not commit to defending Taiwan if China were to invade during his presidency.

Trump has also said that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for defending it against China, likening the relationship to insurance. Taiwan spends about 2.5% of its GDP on defense. MDT/AP