Chui affirms importance of public’s opinions

The Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On said on Monday that the suspension of the public consultation of the amendment of the Road Traffic Law demonstrates that the SAR government listens to the opinion of the public.

“The purpose of a public consultation is to listen to the opinions of Macau residents,” declared Chui, adding, “I think that a public consultation is one way [the government has] to listen to these opinions. The residents of course have different ways of expressing their sentiments.”

“As to demonstrations and assemblies, we all need to obey the law and need to pay attention to public safety. The government must protect residents regarding how they express their opinions.”

The CE also acknowledged that Macau’s current traffic conditions still do not correspond with the residents’ expectations. Hence, the CE claims that solving traffic problems has to start early.

“This means that we agree with most of the opinions we have collected,” said Chui, according to whom, after the public consultation announcement was made earlier, the government received different opinions from residents, in particular addressing the topic of heavier fines applied to illegal parking.

In consideration of the abovementioned facts, the SAR government decided to suspend the public consultation. In addition, Chui claimed that laws and regulations, after they have been implemented for a certain period, would be appreciated in different ways by different people as the society develops.

