Cinema goers top city’s ‘cultural activity’ data, library goers decrease 17%

The most popular activity among the local population is going to cinemas, with 144,600 participants, an increase of 16.4% compared to the same quarter two years ago.

The activity participation rate climbed by 4.2 percentage points to 31%, and the average number of cinema visits per participant was 2.7. Among these participants, 25.7% had seen locally produced films and videos.

The number of locals going to libraries, meanwhile, totaled 125,000, a decrease of 17.1% from the corresponding period in 2021; the activity participation rate dropped by 5.7 percentage points to 26.8%.

Results come after the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) released the results of the Survey on Participation of Residents in Cultural Activities for the second quarter of 2023. Results were compared to 2021 figures, as activities in the second quarter of 2022 were suspended.

Locals visiting museums or world heritage sites fell sharply by 36.2% to 78,600 as against the same quarter two years ago, and the activity participation rate dipped by 9.8 percentage points to 16.8%.

With the gradual resumption of social activities, the number of locals who had attended performances rose by 30.2% to 50,200 compared to the same quarter of 2021.

The number of individuals participating in cultural activities in the second quarter totaled 276,800, and the participation rate decreased by 1.9 percentage points to 52.1%. Staff Reporter