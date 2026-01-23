Citizen Sports Park phase one to be completed by 2029

Phase one of the Citizen Sports Park at the former Yat Yuen Canidrome site is scheduled for completion in April 2029, according to the Public Works Department. The MOP1.34 billion project, which began this month, includes three multi-storey sports pavilions that may open to the public before phase two construction starts. Facilities will include swimming pools, ball courts, running tracks, cycling paths, a skatepark and multi-purpose activity spaces. Authorities said nearby sports facilities will continue operating normally during construction.

