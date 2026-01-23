DSAT adjusts road markings at Rua do Campo junction, seeks more opinions

Following the recent roadworks at the junction of Rua de Ferreira do Amaral and Rua do Campo, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has adjusted the road markings to facilitate traffic flow, the bureau said in a response to an inquiry from the Times.

According to the DSAT response, only the road markings were adjusted for the time being, not the traffic lane widths.

The junction has been seen as problematic by many road users due to the design of the junction between Rua de Ferreira do Amaral and Rua do Campo, which often leads vehicles – particularly buses and other heavy-duty vehicles – to overrun the traffic lane into the opposite direction.

This situation also leads to frequent stops in vehicle circulation on Rua do Campo in the direction of Avenida Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, due to concerns about oncoming traffic circulating too closely and posing a safety risk.

In some cases, the sudden stopping of vehicles due to fears of oncoming traffic has caused accidents on Rua do Campo, with drivers failing to stop in time and hitting stationary vehicles.

At peak hours, particularly when two buses need to cross the area, they often both stop to give way to each other at the turn, which causes traffic to back up on both streets.

Questioned on the matter, DSAT said it is continuously reviewing and listening to various views to improve traffic facilities at the junction and to strike a balance between driving safety and junction capacity.

DSAT also clarified that the recent roadworks at this location were intended to facilitate the installation of sewers and other utilities and were not related to road conditions.

The information surprised residents and shop owners in the area, who had previously said they expected the government would take this opportunity to “fix the issue.”

Talking to the Times, some of these people advocated trimming a portion of the sidewalk to facilitate turning, while others claimed there was enough space and that the overshooting of the traffic lane into the opposite direction was just due to “lack of driving skills” among some bus drivers.

As observed on site by the Times reporter, the large majority of buses manage to turn without disturbing the opposite-direction lane, although some take a wider path, which often involves riding over the diverging chevron road markings.

