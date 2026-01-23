GEG Youth Achievement Program Marks 15 Years; Highlighting Cultural Heritage and Continuing Youth Talent Development

Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) has been proactively supporting the Macau SAR Government’s “Macau Thrives on Education” and “Building Macau through Talent Training” policies by nurturing talent and fostering the holistic development of local youth through diverse initiatives over the years. Since 2011, GEG has been jointly organizing the GEG Youth Achievement Program (“YAP”) with the Macau Management Association (“MMA”). Underpinned by the three core themes of “Self-Awareness”, “Community Care”, and “Career Development”, YAP has provided a wide range of diversified training and cross-sector exchange opportunities for local youth aged 18 to 29, attracting over 3,600 participants to date. Today, GEG hosted the 14th YAP Award Presentation and the 15th YAP Launching Ceremony at the Galaxy International Convention Center to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of last year’s participants and inaugurate the new edition of YAP.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Mr. Sun Yaohua, Director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR; Mr. Chan Un Tong, Director of the Labour Affairs Bureau of the Macau SAR Government; Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Acting Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macau SAR Government; Ms. Cheong Man Fai, Head of Department of Youth of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macau SAR Government; Mr. Tommy Lau, Council Chairman of MMA; Mr. Alex Mok, Council Vice-Chairman of MMA; Mr. Keegan Cheang, Council Vice-Chairman & Honorary Treasurer of MMA; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG; Ms. Eileen Lui, Group Director of Human Resources and Administration of GEG; Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of GEG; Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affair of GEG; and Mr. Norman Chan, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Administration of GEG. In his speech, Mr. Philip Cheng said, “GEG has always attached great importance to nurturing talent. Over the years, we have worked closely with MMA to build YAP into a dynamic platform that brings together diverse elements of learning and exchange. Looking ahead, GEG will continue to support young people to ‘Reach Out, Reach Beyond’, pushing past their limits and achieving excellence”. Mr. Tommy Lau said in his speech, “MMA is committed to advancing the holistic development of local youth. Together with GEG, which shares our vision, we have co-organized YAP for many years, providing solid and diverse activities and training to help participants grow academically, professionally, and socially.”

At the ceremony, representatives from GEG and MMA presented awards to outstanding participants. GEG also invited Macau athlete Mr. Kuok Kin Hang, gold medalist in the Male Amateur Team Kata at the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China and a two-time member of “Galaxy Entertainment Group Presents: We Are Macau Athletes”, to share his story of perseverance and achievement, encouraging young people to embrace challenges as part of their growth. Entering its 15th edition, YAP will continue to uphold the core value of “Career Development” under the theme of “Cultural Heritage, Careers Set Sail”, offering a series of enriching activities, including workshops on Macau’s intangible cultural heritage, cultural seminars, art exhibitions, and study tours to help participants experience Macau’s role as “One Base” while equipping them with insights into emerging trends and applications in the cultural and creative industries, broadening their cultural perspectives and professional skills.

In the 14th edition, YAP focused on the theme “Empowering Technology, Creating Value” with lectures and workshops on green technology and artificial intelligence. Participants visited leading innovation hubs in the Greater Bay Area and GEG properties to broaden their technological horizons. Coinciding with Macau’s hosting of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympics Games in 2025, the program’s final competition adopted the theme “National Games for All, Technology Empowerment, Green Sustainability”. The champion team, “Fusion Smart Ping Pong FUN”, designed an interactive booth that combined Macau’s cultural landmarks with innovative technology. The project was showcased at the “GEG Macau Special Olympics Inclusive Table Tennis Fun Day 2025”, which GEG has supported for 15 consecutive years. As part of their prize, GEG also sponsored the winning team on a five‑day study tour in Singapore, which participants described as highly rewarding. Additionally, GEG leveraged its resources to arrange diverse activities for participants, including patriotic film screenings under the National Education Series and attendance at “GEG Presents: National Gold Medalists Visit to Macau — Chinese Diving Team Gala and Vitality Walk 2025”, further strengthening national identity and fostering the values of patriotism and love for Macau among local youth.

