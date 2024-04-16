Citizens complain to CCAC over unreasonable housing prices in 2019

Another two citizens have submitted letters to the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), alleging that the housing prices per square foot in 2019 were unreasonably high with an increase of over 70% compared to the previous period.

They assert the legislation violated housing laws and are urging the CCAC to investigate.

One person, surnamed Zhang, and another citizen both applied for mortgage housing in 2019, and they have individually lodged complaints with the corruption watchdog.

Zhang argues that the government’s announcement of the 2019 mortgage housing prices came too late, resulting in the calculation of an income limit for applicants at MOP19,270, which she considers unreasonable. She is requesting a CCAC investigation to safeguard the rights and interests of applicants.

In a separate incident, some residents who applied for the 2019 affordable housing competition sent a similar letter to CCAC recently.

They believe the MOP3,300 per square meter price is unreasonable and does not account for purchasers’ ability to pay. In that letter, signatories expressed hope CCAC would investigate potential mismanagement by the government administration.

The price hikes for affordable housing have already prompted Macau lawmaker Ron Lam to deliver a petition on the issue to Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng. Lam represented a group of affordable housing buyers unhappy with increased costs.

The latest complaint questions whether the more than 70% price rise from the prior period violates housing laws. Zhang is requesting CCAC scrutinize the matter to safeguard applicants’ rights and interests.

The corruption watchdog has not yet responded to the allegations or commented on potential next steps. However, as citizens voice their concerns over alleged violations of housing laws and potential mismanagement, the calls for investigations are intensifying.

The government and relevant authorities will face increasing pressure to address these grievances and take appropriate action to restore public confidence in the housing sector. Staff Reporter