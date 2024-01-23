‘City of Shows’ concept needs clarification

A mid protests against the past weekend’s shows at the Macau Stadium, lawmaker Nick Lei has suggested further cooperation with Hengqin to cultivate the concept of the “City of Shows.”

The “City of Shows” concept was revealed in this year’s Policy Address, but no details were provided about it.

Instead, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng had pointed to local resort venues, which he described as “world-class,” as proof of the concept’s feasibility.

Seeing the Macau-Hengqin integration as “an irrevocable inclination,” Lei suggested Hengqin should be further utilized to help Macau realize the concept, local media Exmoo cited him as saying.

He also suggested the government clarify the concept – whether it would be used to boost the economy or merely as a “cultural namecard.”

Should it be the former, he said, Hengqin may not be of great help. However, should it be the latter, Hengqin should be further utilized.

He said local cultural and performing circles, among other industries, need to see a clear plan. Otherwise, the market will not know how to work towards the realization of the concept, which will eventually remain as is.

Talking about past concerts, the lawmaker said studies should be conducted on striking a balance between economic development and the concerts’ impact on daily lives. AL