City records over 2,100 Covid-19 cases in four days

The government’s Covid-19 center announced over the weekend that it restarted daily announcements of infection figures yesterday “to better reflect the community reality [in respect of] Covid-19 infections.” From May 17 to 19, the city logged 702, 658 and 551 infections, respectively across each day. Saturday saw 270 cases. The center highlighted that the city is faced with a cyclical high infection period but the severity of infections is not intense. It added that this round of infection has not yet heavily impacted the city’s healthcare system. According to the center, the figures released were based on declarations from doctors, test entities and patients.

