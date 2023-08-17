City sees lowest property sales in July

July saw 204 residential property transactions, the lowest in a single month this year, according to the Financial Services Bureau. The figure recorded a decrease of 32 transactions, a drop of 13.5%. The average property price of a square meter in an apartment was MOP88,834, down 8.2%. The transaction volume and average price during the month were the lowest this year. Recent data shows that average rent for those with an area between 50 and 99.9 square meters and for those with a floor area between 100 and 149.9 square meters is MOP128 and MOP118 respectively, both down by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter.

