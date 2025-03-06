Xia Baolong believes Sam’s gov’t is able to unite all sectors of society

The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Xia Baolong, believes that the new-term government, led by Sam Hou Fai, will be able to unite and lead all sectors of society.

Xia made the comments on Tuesday during a meeting with the Chief Executive (CE) in Beijing, ahead of the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

The same high official of the Chinese government added that “since the inauguration of Sam Hou Fai as Chief Executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR), he has led his team to resolutely implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches, and the central authorities’ directions relating to decision-making and deployment.”

The person responsible for Hong Kong and Macau at China’s State Council also added that the MSAR government “has demonstrated a good spirit and demeanour through much beneficial and pioneering work.”

He also added that President Xi’s visit to Macau late last year clarified the direction for the development of the SAR and provided fundamental guidance for his work related to Hong Kong and Macau.

Reviewing Xi’s important speeches, Xia remarked that the new government of the MSAR must “fully and accurately implement the ‘One country, two systems’ principle; fully leverage Macau’s unique status and advantages; and strengthen the pursuit of the ‘One Centre, One Platform, One Base’ strategic goals.”

He added that “with greater efforts, Macau will welcome appropriate economic diversification, especially via development of the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, while continuously opening up new prospects for the MSAR’s development via Macau’s contribution to the Chinese path to modernization.”

In his turn, the CE briefed Xia on the work carried out by the government to implement the instructions in President Xi’s important speeches, which include the establishment of five cross-sector leadership and working groups that aim to strengthen top-level guidance and overall coordination and strive to enhance the government’s governance capabilities and levels.

Sam also expressed his appreciation for the central authorities’ care for, and expectations of, Macau.

The CE also remarked on his latest work of soliciting opinions and suggestions from all sectors of society to formulate this year’s Policy Address, noting that the preparation of the Policy Address for this year is in full swing.