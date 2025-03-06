Increase in gaming tax rebates for foreign bets in 2024

The government has confirmed an increase in approved tax rebates for gross gaming revenue generated by international players in 2024 compared to the previous year.

However, specific details on the total rebate amount or whether all six gaming concessionaires applied for the relief remain undisclosed.

This follows lawmaker Lei Chan U’s inquiry to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) regarding the city’s efforts to broaden its international tourism feeder markets.

Under Macau’s revised gaming law, implemented in 2022 alongside new 10-year gaming concessions, operators must pay a 40% levy on their gross gaming revenue. This includes a 35% gaming tax and up to 5% allocated to public and social initiatives.

However, to encourage international market expansion, a rebate of up to 5% is available for operators who successfully attract foreign visitors.

All six gaming operators have responded to this incentive by establishing designated foreigner-only betting zones within their casinos.

As of 2023, 12 such areas had been set up across the city.

According to the MGTO, which consulted with the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), the total approved tax rebate amount for these efforts increased in 2024 compared to 2023.

Despite the rebate program running for over two years, the government has yet to publish detailed figures on the total amount granted.

Lawmakers have previously urged the administration to disclose the data, emphasizing the need for public accountability.

In response, the MGTO reiterated the DICJ’s regulatory commitment, stating that it will continue to ensure strict oversight of gaming concessionaires’ compliance with tax reduction requirements.

Additionally, the MGTO highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance Macau’s international appeal, including premium membership benefits, private jet services, and overseas promotional campaigns.

With gaming tax revenue reaching MOP88.13 billion in 2024—a 35% increase year-on-year—the government projects further growth in 2025.