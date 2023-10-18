Macau’s weather in is expected to be cloudy with frequent showers, and winds will be strong today and tomorrow, according to the weather forecast. The weather bureau said a tropical depression has developed south of Hainan Island and will move towards the Beibu Gulf. The tropical depression is expected to remain approximately 700 kilometers from Macau, and is unlikely to directly impact the city, according to yesterday’s forecast.
City to see frequent showers, strong winds today
