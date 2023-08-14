Civil aviation authorities strengthen air traffic management

Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau civil aviation authorities have discussed the latest developments in the air traffic management of the Pearl River Delta Region as well as measures to optimize airspace flow management in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority, the mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau Tripartite Flow Management Technical Working Group Meeting focused on the integration of the Hong Kong and Macau regions into the national traffic management system, a topic which has been under continuous discussion in recent years.

Related