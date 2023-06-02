Clube Militar to kick off gastronomy festival Jun. 18

Clube Militar de Macau will carry out another Portuguese Gastronomy and Wine Festival headed by Chef António Loureiro, from June 18 to October 27. This is the 24th Portuguese Gastronomy Festival held by the Macao Military Club since 2000, and within its scope is the Clube Militar that has brought 14 of Portugal’s renowned chefs to Macau. “With these festivals, the Clube Militar aimed, and has achieved to great success, the promotion of Portuguese gastronomy in Macau and the promotion of Macau for the quality and diversity of its gastronomic offering and the training and improvement of its professionals,” organizers said in a statement.

