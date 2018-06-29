Coimbra to offer course on China, Lusophone countries relations

The University of Coimbra is offering an advanced course on the relationship between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, the university announced in a statement.

Entitled “China and the Portuguese-Speaking Countries in World Trade: Commerce, Tourism, Cooperation and Development”, the course offers an understanding of institutional structures and the highly complex and ever-changing business environment within the two worlds.

It also covers how they are inter-related and has a special focus on areas such as business culture, intercultural management and commercial relations.

The university said in a statement that it already educates both Chinese and Portuguese speaking students together in its various faculties, adding that it has more recently been receiving Chinese students who come to Coimbra to study Portuguese with the aim of working as diplomats, translators or for business.

As well as basic Chinese, the course offers four separate areas of study that are organized into modules and are taught by the very best national and international specialists in the field.

Themes addressed include the political systems in place in China, Portuguese-speaking countries and the European Union, as well as tourism, investment and Sino-Lusophone commercial relations.

The Chinese initiative “One Belt One Road,” which serves as a link between China and the West will also be addressed.

The lessons will take place on Friday afternoons between the end of September and December and between February and May.

