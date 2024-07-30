Collision involving bus and taxi injures four individuals

In Taipa yesterday, a collision between a bus and a taxi took place, resulting in injuries to four individuals who were subsequently transported to the hospital. The incident unfolded around 4 p.m. on Av. Marginal Flor de Lotus. The taxi involved sustained significant damage to its front, appearing deformed, with various parts strewn across the muddy ground. The four injured individuals, which included the taxi driver and three bus passengers aged between 34 and 57, are in a stable condition, with contusions and abrasions noted as their primary injuries.

