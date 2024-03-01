Consumption to increase 5.5% driven by tourism growth

Water consumption is expected to increase 5.5% this year, driven by the continuous recovery of the city’s tourism sector, according to executive director of Macao Water Nancy Kuan.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media spring luncheon yesterday, the executive said water consumption had increased 12% year-on-year in January this year.

It is forecast to increase 7% to 8% in the first half of the year and is expected to increase 5.5% for the whole year, mainly driven by tourists.

She also revealed statistics on water consumption during the New Year period and how the increase in water supply volume compared to the previous year. Although there were many tourists during this holiday period, the water consumption did not increase significantly.

The forecast for the first half of the year is predicting a higher water consumption due to the relaxing of pandemic restrictions, allowing more tourists into the city. In the second half of the year, water consumption is expected to slow to normal levels.

“So our full-year forecast for this year’s water consumption is about 5%. It’s mainly driven by commerce and tourists,” she said.

Kuan also mentioned replacing old infrastructure, including water pipes and meters, and cooperating with government on improving water supply in the new urban areas, specifically in Zone A.

She elaborated on existing issues, such as the fact that 96% of the city’s water supply comes from Zhuhai, which the city facilitates by means of four pipelines that run untreated water from Zhuhai to Macau.

Projects to boost water conservation that started in 2023, alongside Macau’s numerous water treatment facilities, have been credited with keeping water bills relatively stable.

Additionally, the water subsidy scheme for low-rise buildings has been running for three years and has received a good response from owners. The plan is to extend the program for another year. Staff Reporter