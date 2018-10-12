Contemporary artists from Lusophone countries showcase works

Clube Militar de is holding the “Lusophone Painters Exhibition” from until November 4, featuring 27 works that underlie the diversity and creativity of the visual arts in those countries.

The exhibition aims to contribute to deepening cultural relations between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, the organization noted in a statement.

One contemporary plastic artist from each of the Portuguese-speaking countries including Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Timor will present three works for the display.

One artist from Macau is also set to exhibit their works in the exhibition.

This year it is included in the program to celebrate 15 years of the forum’s existence.

The exhibition is also part of the annual exhibition program with the generic designation “Meeting Bridges.” It is the second one held this year, following the Portuguese painting exhibition that took place last June.

As in previous instances of the event, the curators’ mission for this exhibition is to “promote the meeting at this hall of artists from all the Portuguese-speaking countries and Macau.”

The format of the exhibition aims to bring together three original works from one artist coming from each country and will invite a local artist to be the host.

From Angola, Dila Moniz will bring a set of portraits of women, while Graça Tirelli from Brazil will ponder on the modern world.

Hélder Cardoso, from Cape Verde, and Ismael Hipólito Djata, from Guinea-Bissau, will establish an unexpected dialogue on youth and tradition.

In a different approach, both technically and figuratively, Lio Man Cheong’s works open up a dialogue about matters of memory and remembrance.

Graça Costa draws on fabrics to recreate abstract pictures in three dimensions. The Portuguese Alfredo Luz will present works that feature the world of dreams and fantasy, while Kwame de Sousa, from S. Tomé and Príncipe, plays with distinctive and vibrant colors on everyday subjects. Finally, Gelly Neves, from Timor-Leste, recreates, in a more traditional fashion, the images of his homeland.

“The challenge was to make the set of works presented here challenging and diverse, and yet provide a sense of balance and unity. We strived to do as much, but it is not up to us to make the judgment,” the statement read.

“As might be expected, their vision and approaches are both singular and diverse; and yet, we believe the intent and expressive power of their works are recognizable by those visiting this exhibition,” it added.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macau). The exhibition is part of the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the bilateral institution.

