Convicted thief arrested for shoplifting again

The Judiciary Police arrested a 34-year-old male suspect named Luk, a part time worker from Macau, for four shoplifting incidents that occurred between April 25 and May 22, 2024. According to the authorities, the man is a frequent shoplifter and has proven adept at avoiding arrest.

The man often used masks, hats, wigs, and umbrellas to disguise his identity while committing crime. Before and after the crime, he would change his clothes to effectively throw off the police investigation.

Between April 25 and May 22, 2024, the suspect targeted four different locations, making away with MOP5,100, MOP2,700, MOP7,600, and MOP1,000 each time.

The locations varied from food court restaurants, snack stores, and other shops all over Macau. The authorities finally identified the suspect after they realized that he had previously or currently worked at all targeted stores. They finally arrested him on May 29.

According to the police report, the suspect had previously been convicted of possessing prohibited weapons in 2017, fraud in 2022, theft in 2022, and prohibited weapons again in 2022. All of these previous cases and the present shoplifting charge are awaiting trial. Staff Reporter