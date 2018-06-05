Cooperation | Brazil highlighted in China’s International Fair

The Brazilian pavilion was elected the best stand of the 5th China Beijing International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), the Brazilian Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services has announced.

Participating in the biennial event as a guest of honor, Brazil was elected as the country with the best stand in an award delivered last Friday, the last of the five-day event.

As a guest country, Brazil also enjoyed the opportunity of having a specially dedicated day, the “Brazilian Day,” on which a range of talks were delivered by Brazilian officials and on which the Secretary-General of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, Xu Yingzhen, was also one of the guest speakers.

The CIFTIS is organized by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China in cooperation with the Beijing Municipality Government, and is held every two years.

In the 2018 edition, it featured 12 professional sectors especially dedicated to the services field defined by the World Trade Organization.

According to the Brazilian Minister of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services, Marcos Jorge, the country’s strategy was to present business opportunities available in Brazil that could be used by Chinese businessmen and corporations.

According to the minister, Brazil’s participation in the fair, with an approximate delegation of 90 people, including businessmen and representatives of state and municipal governments, represented an opportunity to leverage strategic projects in areas related to the digital economy, e-commerce, tourism and infrastructure, among others. RM

Share this: Tweet





