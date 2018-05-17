Cooperation | Jiangsu and Lusophone countries to connect through MSAR

A meeting was held in the city of Nanjing last week to promote investment and further commercial cooperation between Jiangsu Province, Macau and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The meeting was organized by the Department of Commerce of Jiangsu Province with the support of the Permanent Secretariat of the Macau Forum (Forum Macau), Jiangsu’s Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, and the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM).

Among the attendees was the Secretary-General of Forum Macau, Xu Yingzhen, who noted that this cooperation with Jiangsu has been in effect since 2011 and that six working groups currently are working in the fields of trade and investment, agriculture, education, tourism, fishing and infrastructure, which Xu noted had resulted in several fruitful experiences.

During the meeting, the deputy director-general of the Department of Commerce of Jiangsu Province, Sun Jin, discussed the current economic and trade cooperation between Jiangsu, Macau and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as a work plan for 2018-2020.

Sun noted that as of 2017, Macau and Lusophone countries had invested in a total of 688 projects in Jiangsu. Additionally, Jiangsu has established trade relations with Macau, Angola, Brazil, Mozambique and Portugal in the fields of transportation, tourism, construction, culture, recreational arts, insurance, finance, and food processing.

According to a statement issued by Forum Macau, participants had the opportunity to exchange their views on ways of expanding bilateral trade, creating a bilateral investment base and organizing activities such as mutual visits, among other aspects.

