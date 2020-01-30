Corporate Bits | AirAsia implements digital solution to reduce carbon emissions

AirAsia is taking its environmental responsibilities a step further by implementing digital solutions that are aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, the low-cost carrier announced in a statement.

Developed by Paris-based Safety Line, the OptiFlight-In-flight guidance is a suite of digital solutions that optimizes all flight phases.

Following validation tests, AirAsia has implemented OptiClimb, which will save up to 3% of its climb fuel, potentially representing a fleetwide carbon footprint reduction of at least 73,000 tons of CO2 per year.

AirAsia Group COO Javed Malik said, “AirAsia is making every effort to improve its operational efficiency and become a digital airline in all aspects of our business including flight operations, and OptiFlight will allow us to leverage vast amounts of flight data with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions.”