Corporate Bits | MGM organizes annual summer program for local youth

This August, MGM once again organized the Golden Lion Summer Camp and A Day with MGM summer program for local youth, where young people can learn new skills and become acquainted with real-life work experience.

Over the years, both programs have offered more than 1,000 local young people meaningful summer pastimes across the school holidays, the gaming operator said in a statement.

As part of the program of the Golden Lion Summer Camp, MGM took 90 students from 24 local high schools to Yuen Long Po Leung Kuk Tai Tong Holiday Camp in Hong Kong to join mentors for the action-packed camp set amongst nature in Yuen Long.

MGM also welcomed nearly 90 local high school students to experience working with MGM team members as part of the gaming operator’s A Day with MGM program.

With the vision to “Create a Better Tomorrow Today,” MGM launches its signature Community Care Campaign every summer for the community at large.

GEG hosts family tour at back-of-house areas

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) recently organized the Galaxy Macau Family Tour 2018 with the theme “Welcome to Heart of House – Your Second Home.” The tour introduced Galaxy Macau’s back-of-house areas to the families of team members.

In July and August, GEG organized four tours consisting of team members from nearly 20 different departments and their families, amounting to more than 200 participants in total, the gaming operator said in a statement.

During the visits, guests were shown some of the self-service systems in the back-of-

house areas, and also visited the floral shop, the wardrobe department, staff canteens, the staff clinic, and the team member services center.

According to GEG, the Family Tour was organized to deepen the understanding of the workplace and improve communication between team members and their families.

