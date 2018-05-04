Corporate Bits | MGM sponsors crisis intervention lecture

Following the sponsorship that allowed Caritas de Macau staff to participate in a disaster management training program in Nepal last year, MGM has sponsored and supported the “Certificate Course on Critical Incident Stress Management – Group Crisis Intervention,” a program organized by the Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Coordination Office.

Through this sponsorship, MGM hopes to enhance the local social service sector in dealing with trauma after a crisis, and strengthen the community’s preparedness to respond effectively to a disaster.

The training course provided information on effective crisis intervention and post-disaster and stress management to the social workers and counselors, as well as MGM team members, according to a statement provided by the gaming operator.

Bonnie Chang, service coordinator of Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Coordination Office, said, “MGM has subsidized our office’s purchase of […] equipment and has also funded this training course to allow professionals in Macau to equip themselves for first responses.”

Sheraton grand announces dining offerings for Mother’s Day

Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central has prepared a selection of culinary offerings in celebration of the upcoming Mother’s Day, the integrated resort has announced in a statement.

Bene, the Italian trattoria, is presenting the “Queen of the Day Brunch Buffet,” which features an array of fresh seafood, as well as a wide selection of antipasti and desserts.

This Mother’s Day at Xin, families can gather around the hotpot table at Xin to enjoy fresh seafood, including sea prawns, clams, scallops and sea grouper with a selection of soup bases as it presents a Mother’s Day lunch and dinner buffet.

Feast will continue to present lunch and dinner buffets, offering spreads of fresh seafood. Asian favorites and a special Mother’s Day Carvery will be available during this festive event.

A “Thanks Mom!” Afternoon Tea Set will also be presented at Palms Café and Bar, featuring savories such as shrimp skaagen, baby mac and cheese croissant, alongside sweet treats of Hokkaido milk custard tartlets and milk chocolate truffle cake.

