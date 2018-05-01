Corporate Bits | Wynn presents springtime menus

From now till May 31, SW Steakhouse, Mizumi and Andrea’s at Wynn Palace Cotai, together with Wing Lei at Wynn Macau will be presenting a selection of seasonal gourmet specialties designed for springtime enjoyment.

At Wynn Palace, SW Steakhouse’s Executive Chef Burton Yi has created a number of dishes based around the season’s best vegetables. These include the ‘White Asparagus Salad’ with a smoked Mangalitsa ham accompaniment, fava bean pesto and basil oil, and the ‘Warm White Asparagus’ served with hollandaise and chervil.

Meanwhile, Mizumi presents guests with truly authentic gourmet Japanese flavors and time honored culinary techniques in a contemporary and elegant setting, and Andrea’s showcases authentic regional Chinese flavors with contemporary interpretations in a modern artistic backdrop.

Wynn Macau’s Wing Lei has curated a series of refreshing seasonal dishes for this beautiful Springtime occasion. Highlights include a selection of dishes made from bamboo shoots – dubbed the star vegetable of the Spring season – such as a ‘Braised Sliced Sea Cucumber with Bamboo Shoots and Spring Onions’.

Moreover, renowned for its opulent grandeur and distinctive style, the two Michelin-starred Golden Flower has included a number of newly-created dishes that provide a broad display of the essence of the traditional Chinese dining culture.

Sheraton, St. Regis holds discussion on empowering women

Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel and The St. Regis Macao brought close to 50 senior hospitality professionals from the two hotels together, as well as peers from Sands China, JW Marriott Hotel Macau and The Ritz Carlton Macau.

Hosted by Janet McNab, managing director of Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao, the networking luncheon saw leaders in the region’s hotel industry engage with a guest panel of three women including Michelle Ho, CEO of Golden Burger Food Co. Ltd., Ronna Chao, chairman of Novetex Textiles and CEO of Bai Xian Asia Institute, and Catherine Feliciano-Chon, founder and managing director of CatchOn & Company Ltd.

The afternoon’s theme, “Changing The Conversation,” addressed issues such as institutional and cultural barriers women still face today, according to a joint statement.

