Cotai’s outdoor performance venue could reach MOP3.6 million

Authorities announced yesterday that rental fees for the Cotai outdoor performance venue could reach MOP3.6 million under a new monthly rental model.

In recent orders published in the Official Gazette, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam outlined the fee schedule.

Continuous use of the venue for 30 days or more, with at least two performance days, is set at MOP2.52 million for events with a maximum audience below 30,000. Fees rise to MOP3.6 million for events with 30,000 attendees or more.

This announcement follows the authorities’ introduction of a monthly rental model for the performance venue, which will also convert the area into a public space for community use during off-peak periods.

O Lam previously acknowledged that these enhancements were developed based on market research and feedback from the performing arts sector to increase flexibility.

Longer lease terms aim to balance the industry’s need for cost control in large-scale productions while fostering more favorable conditions for industrialized market planning.

The relevant directive takes effect today, setting the fee structure for the venue during a trial operation period that will last until December 31 of this year.

As highlighted in the announcement, for events with a maximum audience attendance of 30,000 or more, the fee is MOP500,000 per performance day and MOP250,000 for rehearsal or setup days. If the performance area is used for more than 30 days, additional days will incur daily charges.

It was also noted that after the completion of the event and the conclusion of the usage period, organizers may apply for a 25% refund of the fees paid through the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC).

