The Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested the Family and Juvenile Court to implement measures under the general social protection regime and undertake educational guardianship actions for young offenders involved in the bullying of an elderly citizen, according to a statement released.

Under the Macau Penal Code, criminal liability begins at age 16. Individuals aged 12 but under 16 may face seven educational interventions aimed at fostering legal compliance through increased supervision and intervention, the statement said. The severity and recurrence of offenses, family support, and educational circumstances are taken into account when determining the appropriate measures.

The prosecutor may propose supervision of minors for up to three years or placement in temporary housing for one year. Internment, the harshest choice, may be considered for a period of up to eight years until age 21.

For individuals under 12, universal social protection ensures follow-up arrangements until the age of 18. In cases where family support is lacking, alternative arrangements such as placement with another family, third party or organization may be considered. Parents must participate in counseling from the Social Welfare Bureau for ensure their proper parental duties are fulfilled appropriately.

Bullying incidents frequently involve crimes like assault, verbal abuse, defamation or distribution of inappropriate content involving minors. As cognitive development and the ability to distinguish right from wrong are still developing in young people, they may be liable to offend due to influence from online sources. Officials emphasized the importance of family and community support in instilling a sound conception of ethical principles and life skills among young people.

