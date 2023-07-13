CPTTM organizes students to compete in MS-Office, Adobe apps in the US

The Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) will organize nine students to compete in MS-Office and Adobe apps operations in the US at end-July, the center announced yesterday.

Before the group’s departure, they gathered at the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, where Secretary Lei Wai Nong conferred upon them the flag of Macau, signalling their official representation.

Among the nine students, six will compete in the 2023 Certiport Worldwide Competition on Microsoft Office and the remaining three in the 2023 Certiport Worldwide Competition on Adobe apps.

Both competitions are officially accredited by the two brands in computer production apps. Certiport Inc, meanwhile, is an authoritative certification entity around the globe.

This year’s competitions will be held between July 30 and Aug. 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Last year, the two competitions attracted over a million participants aged from 13 to 22 years from around the world to strive for the championships.

From 2009, the CPTTM started organizing a citywide student competition on MS-Office techniques. Excellent students started going to the world competition on recommendations and sponsorship by the CPTTM from 2012. In previous competitions, local contestants have garnered nine gold, eight silver and two bronze medals.

Meanwhile, the CPTTM has also recently organized a group of 30 people from 20 local enterprises to go to Hong Kong to learn about food technologies.

Led by CPTTM director-general Victoria Kuan, the delegation made its first stop at the Hong Kong Productivity Council, where it was shown industrialization trends, industrial metaverse technologies, food technologies and green living laboratories.

The delegation’s second stop was the Hong Kong Science Park, where they were presented with artificial intelligence and robotic technologies, highly technological factories, as well as nano and cutting-edge materials, which can be widely used for food packaging.