Craft-Bamboo Racing’s 3-car line-up for local GP

Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing has announced its return to the iconic Guia Circuit, participating in races over the two weekends of the 70th Macau Grand Prix.

The International motorsport team based in Hong Kong will join this year’s GP with three cars, as well as the 4-time Macau champion Hong Kong racer, Darryl O’Young, who will participate in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup this time.

For the second and main weekend of the GP, Craft-Bamboo has listed two Mercedes-AMG GT3 cars to take part in the FIA GT World Cup.

Although the team has already announced the number of entries and even the liveries that will be out on Guia Circuit, the names of the drivers of the two GT3 machines are still a well-kept secret.

The Craft-Bamboo twin cars at the FIA GT World Cup will feature Evisu Racing livery as the team’s title sponsor with the liveries following inspirational designs from the iconic Japanese streetwear brand and its origins.

As on previous occasions, the team will also display the legendary heritage logo of Theodore Racing, the only Formula One constructor from Hong Kong, founded by real estate magnate Teddy Yip, that was part of the genesis and early-stage development of the local GP.

Currently, Theodore Racing is an international motor racing team owned by Teddy Yip Jr. It has returned to the local GP, supporting teams in several categories namely the F3, GT and F4 categories.

The three Craft-Bamboo cars that will be racing on the streets of Macau in November were on display last weekend in Hong Kong at the BAM Festival, organized by the German automotive brand Mercedes-Benz at Central Harbourfront. The festival showcased automotive technology, green innovation, wellness, gastronomy, arts and entertainment.