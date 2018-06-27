Crime | Man accused of sexual coercion caught after five years

THE Judiciary Police (PJ) has caught a man from mainland China who was wanted in a case that occurred five years ago. The suspect is accused of trying to force a woman to have sex with him.

The case goes back to March 16, 2013 when both the victim and the suspect travelled to Macau in the company of a third person to the casinos.

At the time, only the third person had booked a room to stay overnight, as both the victim and the suspect did not intend to stay.

After a long night playing and drinking, the woman said she was too tired to travel and the friend who had booked the room allowed her to rest in there while the other two continued playing.

She told the PJ that she entered the room at around 3 a.m. and rested until around 7 a.m., when the suspect knocked on the door to ask if he could have a quick rest too. She let him in, but at around 9 a.m. she claimed to have been woken by the suspect watching pornographic movies on TV. Scared and embarrassed, she ran to the bathroom but was followed by the suspect, who tried to force her to have sex with him. She ran off after making an excuse that she needed to meet a friend.

The man then fled to the mainland while the victim was lodged her complaint with the PJ.

Five years later, the man was trying to enter Macau again, and he was caught at the border gate checkpoint.

He denied having ever tried to force the woman to partake in any sexual act and said that they were in a relationship at that time.

The woman denied this, saying that she has never had any relationship with the man, who was merely a friend at the time.

The case will now be dealt with by the Public Persecutions Office. RM

