Cross border trips surge 93%

Transport data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that cross-border vehicular traffic totalled 7.3 million trips, an increase of 93% year-on-year. Over 1.1 million vehicles from Macau travelled between the city and mainland China under the “Macao Cars Going Northward” policy. In 2023, arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 39,185 trips, a sharp rise of 283.9% year-on-year. In 2023, the number of traffic accidents climbed by 21.4% year-on-year to 13,563, resulting in eight fatalities and 4,729 injuries.

Related