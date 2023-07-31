Cross-border vehicle traffic jumps 148.8%

Macau’s cross-border vehicle traffic increased 148.8% year-on-year to 624,321 trips in June, the statistical service said. The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that the gross weight of port containerized cargo went up 49.2% year-on-year to 16,776 tonnes last month. Arriving and departing commercial flights totaled 3,281 trips in June, a sharp rise of 525% year-on-year, the report showed. The report also showed that traffic accidents last month rose 49.4% year-on-year to 1,351, with 470 people injured.

